Cannes: Oprah Winfrey Joins Voice Cast of John Legend's VR Short 'Crow: The Legend'

After appearing in Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time, Oprah Winfrey has lined up another film project, one that will keep her in Hollywood and locked in a visual brand of storytelling.

Baobab Studios unveiled in Cannes additional casting for its virtual reality short project Crow: The Legend, which is being executive produced by John Legend, who worked with Winfrey and Ava DuVernay on Selma.

The film is having a world premiere of sorts during Cannes Next 2018 on Saturday with Chapter One, while Chapter Two will debut later this year. As part of it, the company released the entire casting breakdown.

Written and directed by animator and Baobab co-founder Eric Darnell (Madagascar, Antz), who is in Cannes, Crow: The Legend has voice talent that includes Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One) as Turtle; Liza Koshy (Freakish) as Owl; Sarah Eagle Heart (CEO of Native Americans in Philanthropy) as Luna; Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) as Skunk; Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Moth; 83-year-old tribal elder and lifelong Native American rights crusader Randy Edmonds as Narrator; Winfrey as the One Who Creates Everything by Thinking; and Legend as Crow.

During Cannes Next, Baobab takes over all five virtual reality screening booths, where it will introduce the fully immersive filmmaking. According to the release, the story "illustrates the sacrifices of the crow, once the most beautiful animal of the forest who must sacrifice everything he believes matters, to help make the world a better place."

Legend says it is his honor to debut Crow: The Legend in Cannes. "The Native American storytelling tradition from which this work drew its inspiration, is powerful and important," he said. "I’m pleased to help bring this story to life for 21st century audiences. As a fan of animation, I also hope this interactive experience will excite viewers about the endless possibilities of the medium."