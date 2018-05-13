Cannes: The Orchard Nabs 'Birds of Passage' Featuring 'Terminator' Star Natalia Reyes

The Colombian drug trade drama sparked the interest of Sony Pictures Classics, A24, Neon, 30West, Netflix and Oscilloscope.

The Orchard has made its first pickup of the Cannes market, acquiring North American rights to Birds of Passage.

The Spanish-language film directed Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego, was a hot commodity at the market, sparking the interest of Sony Pictures Classics, A24, Neon, 30West, Netflix and Oscilloscope. Netflix is said to have made a low seven-figure offer on the table.

The crime drama, which reunites the team behind the Oscar-nominated foreign-language feature Embrace of the Serpent, chronicles the Colombia drug trade from the 1960s through the 1980s.

Terminator star Natalia Reyes stars alsongside Carmiña Martínez, Jose Acosta, Jhon Narváez, Jose Vicente Cots, Juan Martínez and Greider Meza.

The film made its world premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight section earlier in the festival. THR's review called it: "A beautifully crafted, slow-burn crime saga steeped in native traditions."