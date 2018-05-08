Cannes: Patty Jenkins Headed to Cannes for Women in Motion Award

The ground-breaking filmmaker will attend the Kering-presented event on May 13.

Patty Jenkins is headed to the South of France.

The Wonder Woman filmmaker has been selected to receive top honors at Kering's 4th annual Cannes edition of its Women in Motion awards in part for her work in the fight for gender equality in the industry. Always a hot ticket event filled with A-list stars, this year's event is scheduled for May 13.

François-Henri Pinault, president and CEO of Kering, Pierre Lescure, president of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Fremaux, general delegate of the Festival de Cannes are all expected to attend.

The honor comes following Jenkins’ record breaking work on Warners Bros. 2017 release Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot. The film was the highest grossing film of the summer, the third-highest of the year (behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Beauty and the Beast) and broke the record for biggest grossing live-action film directed by a women, both in the U.S. and worldwide.

Jenkins is just getting started. She'll segue to the sequel which is already in pre-production. Her other credits include the TNT, six-episode limited drama One Day She’ll Darken, on which she directs and serves as executive producer.

Previous Women in Motion honorees include Jane Fonda and Megan Ellison.