Cannes: Paul Dano's 'Wildlife' to Open Critics' Week

The 1960s set film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan will open, while Guillaume Senez's 'Our Battles' will close the festival sidebar.

Paul Dano's Wildlife, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan, will open Cannes Critics' Week sidebar.

French-Belgian drama Nos Batailles (Our Battles), starring Romain Duris and Latetia Dosch, will close the week.

The film from Guillaume Senez, who won the Europa Cinemas prize in Locarno for his first feature Keeper, follows Duris as he struggles to balance work and family life after he becomes a single dad.

Both films will screen out of competition.

Jean-Bernard Marllin's first feature Scheherazade will also receive a special screening. The director won the Golden Bear for a short film in Berlin in and earned a Cesar nomination for 2013's The Fugue.

Among the films in the competition are Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska's thriller Fuga.

Icelandic director Benedikt Erlingsson’s Woman at War, and Camille Vidal-Naquet’s Sauvage, starring 120 BPM’s Felix Maritaud, will also compete.

Portugese Directing duo Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmid’ts Diamantino soccer fantasy is among the competition titles.

Anja Kofmel’s first feature, Chris the Swiss, a combination of animation and documentary about the Yugoslav war will also compete

Indian director Rohena Gera’s class exploration drama With Sir and Hungarian director Zsofia Szilagy’s 24-hour tale of the oppression of daily struggles will also compete. Both are first features.

Norwegian director Joachim Trier will serve as president of the Critics’ Week jury, serving with American actress Chloe Sevigny, Argentinian-French actor Nahuel Perez Biscayart, Vienna film festival director Eva Sangiorgi and French culture journalist Augustin Trapenard.

The Critics’ Week sidebar focuses on discovering new talent, and awards the Nespresso Grand Prize, accompanied by €15,000.

The France 4 Visionary Award is given to a first or second feature film for creativity and innovation.

The Gan Foundation Award is given to help distribute a first or second feature in France, and the French writers guild awards the SACD prize to a new writer.

Short films in competition are recognized with the Leica Cine Discovery Prize or the Canal+ Short Film Award.

The prizes will be handed out May 16. The Cannes Film Festival is set to run May 8 – 19.