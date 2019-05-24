Cannes: 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' Takes Queer Palm Prize

"The movie we chose to award for this 10th edition of the Queer Palm is not only a lesbian story but, above all, an incredible film for cinema," read a statement from the Jury.

Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) received this year's Queer Palm prize.

The jury, which was presided by actress Virginie Ledoyen and composed of director Claire Duguet, comedian Kee-Yoon Kim, and directors Marcio Reolon and Filipe Matzembacher, gave the following statement: "The movie we chose to award for this 10th edition of the Queer Palm is not only a lesbian story but, above all, an incredible film for cinema."

The statement continued, "The jury was struck by the director’s artistic mastering and deeply touched by the vision she brings upon artistic creation, [the] blazing heart of this film. We were also greatly moved by the sorority that inhabits this remarkable work: from the characters’ fate to the actresses achievement as well as the technical and artistic crew. We are also extremely proud to award, for the first time, a Queer Palm to a woman."

It's the 10th anniversary of the prize, launched by journalist Franck Finance-Madureira, which selects its winner from all LGBTQ-themed films across the annual film festival's official selection, its Un Certain Regard sidebar, the Directors’ Fortnight, Critics’ Week and the unofficial ACID section.

This year 20 films were in competition, including Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory, starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, Ira Sachs' Frankie, starring Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei and Greg Kinnear and the Elton John biopic Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton.

Xavier Dolan's Matthias and Maxime and Arnaud Desplechin's Oh Mercy! were also in the running, along with Danielle Lessovitz's Port Authority, which was produced by Martin Scorsese.

Dan Krauss and Paul Haggis' AIDS documentary 5B, produced by Priyanka Chopra, was the sole non-fiction film eligible.