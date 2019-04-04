Cannes: Quentin Dupieux's 'Deerskin' to Open Directors' Fortnight

The film, starring Oscar winner Jean Dujardin, will open the sidebar May 15.

Quentin Dupieux's Deerskin is set to be the opening night film for the Directors' Fortnight lineup at this year's film festival.

Deerskin sees Oscar winner Jean Dujardin star as a man so obsessed with buying a new jacket he ends up losing all his savings and is plunged into a life of crime.

The thriller, co-starring Cesar winner and Cannes regular Adele Haenel, will launch the sidebar May 15, the same opening ceremony when Halloween and Escape from New York director John Carpenter will be honored with the annual Carrosse d'Or, or Golden Coach, prize.

Gaspar Noe's disco fever dream Climax topped the section's prizes last year.

This year marks the first under the leadership of new creative director Paolo Moretti.

This year's Cannes Film Festival runs May 14 - 25.