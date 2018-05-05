Cannes: Ralph Fiennes, Rebecca Hall Tapped for 'The Forgiven'

John Michael McDonagh, the British-Irish helmer behind 'Calvary' and 'The Guard,' is set to direct.

British-Irish helmer John Michael McDonagh is gearing up to work on his next project with Ralph Fiennes, Rebecca Hall and Mark Strong.

On Saturday IMR International announced that Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The English Patient), Hall (Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Christine), Strong (The Kingsman, The Imitation Game) and Said Taghmaoui (La Haine, Wonder Woman) are in talks to star in McDonagh's latest, The Forgiven, an adaptation of the 2012 Lawrence Osborne novel of the same name.

Osborne's novel traces the effects of a tragic accident in the Moroccan desert on an English couple and Moroccan locals who all meet at a weekend party in a luxurious villa.

McDonagh, known for critical favorites Calvary and The Guard, is producing alongside Elizabeth Eves (who has produced all of McDonagh's feature-length films) for their shingle House of Un-American Activities.

CAA arranged financing and is representing U.S. rights, while IMR is handling international sales and will be introducing to buyers at Cannes.

At the festival, IMR will also be selling David Robert Mitchell's latest, Under the Silver Lake, a thriller starring Andrew Garfield and Riley Keough that will be premiering at Cannes. They will also be handling sales for The Torture Report starring Annette Benning, John Hamm and Adam Driver; What Is Life Worth starring Michael Keaton and Jacques Audiard's (The Prophet) The Sisters Brothers starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Joaquin Phoenix.