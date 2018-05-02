Cannes: Ryan Coogler, Gary Oldman Set for Masterclasses

John Travolta and Christopher Nolan are also set for the series.

After John Travolta's beleaguered Gotti film was added to the official selection of the Cannes film festival, the actor will give a masterclass during the film festival.

Gotti will make it’s world premiere with a special gala screening May 15, and Travolta will give his masterclass on May 16. He will also present a special restored version of Grease at the public Movies on the Beach series.

The "Rendez-Vous With …" series will focus on British and American cinema, with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler being the first speaker on May 10. Coogler will be joined by his recurring star and collaborator Michael B. Jordan, and the talk will be moderated by critic Elvis Mitchell.

Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan will speak on May 12, with French critic Philippe Rouyer moderating.

Newly-minted Oscar winner Gary Oldman will round out the special series with a talk on May 18. Oldman’s Nil by Mouth screened in Cannes' competition in 1997, winning Kathy Burke the best actress prize.

The series will take place in the Salle Bunuel in the Grand Palais.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to run May 8-May 19.