Cannes: Saban Films Nabs Gerard Butler Thriller 'Keepers' (Exclusive)

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to the Gerard Butler thriller Keepers.

Directed by Kristoffer Nyholm, the film also stars Peter Mullan (Top of the Lake, Children of Men) and Connor Swindells.

Inspired by the true story dubbed the Flannan Isle mystery, Keepers revolves around three lighthouse keepers arriving on a remote, uninhabited island for a six-week shift who discover something potentially life-changing that isn’t theirs to keep. Soon the trio are locked in a tense battle for survival, fed by isolation and paranoia, as personal greed replaces loyalty. Joe Bone and Celyn Jones wrote the screenplay.

"Gerard brings a charm and tact to the grittiness of this action-packed film,” Saban Films CEO Bill Bromiley said. “Keepers is full of tension, allure and suspense. We absolutely love it.”

The thriller was produced by Andy Evans, Ade Shannon and Sean Marley for Mad As Birds Films, Butler and Alan Siegel for G-BASE and Jason Seagraves and Maurice Fadida.

Phil Hunt and Compton Ross served as executive producers alongside Brian Oliver of Cross Creek Pictures, Danielle Robinson for G-BASE and Mickey Gooch and D.G. Guyer of Kodiak Pictures. Kodiak financed the film with Head Gear and Creative Scotland. Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films CAA Media Finance repped the filmmakers, while Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales here at Cannes.

Earlier this year, Saban Films bought Craig William Macneill’s racy drama Lizzie, starring Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart out of the Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered in competition.

Keepers joins a Saban Films slate that includes Brad Silberling’s war thriller An Ordinary Man, starring Ben Kingsley; Ivan Kavanagh’s Never Grow Old, with a cast led by John Cusack and Emile Hirsch; and Alexandre Moors’ The Yellow Birds with Tye Sheridan and Alden Ehrenreich.