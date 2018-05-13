Cannes: Saban Films Takes Keira Knightley Romance Anthology Film 'Berlin, I Love You'

The film, which also stars Helen Mirren and Jim Sturgess Berlin, is a sequel to 2006's 'Paris Je T'aime' and 2009's 'New York, I Love You.'

Marking its fourth acquisition of the Cannes market, Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Berlin, I Love You.

Told as an anthology of 10 romantic stories set in the German capital, directors Fernando Eimbcke, Dennis Gansel, Massy Tadjedin, Peter Chelsom, Til Schweiger, Justin Franklin, Dani Levy and Dianna Agron each helm different segments. Josef Rusnak directs the transition sequence tying up all the episodes. The cast includes Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Jim Sturgess.

Berlin, I Love You marks the latest chapter in the Cities of Love franchise, founded by Emmanuel Benbihy, following Paris Je T'aime in 2006 and New York, I Love You in 2009. Production on the German incarnation wrapped in November.

The film is produced by Claus Clausen and Edda Reiser (Walk on Water Films) alongside Alice De Sousa (Galleon Films) and Skady Lis (Getaway Pictures), who served as co-producers. Benbihy is executive producing, and the film was financed by VX119 Media Capital, whose managing partners are Jeff Geoffray and Jeff Konvitz.

Saban Films has been one of the busiest distributors at the market this year, picking up the Keanu Reeves starrer Siberia, the Gerard Butler thriller Keepers and David L.G. Hughes’ Viking Destiny. Earlier this year, Saban Films bought the period drama Lizzie, starring Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart, out of the Sundance Film Festival where it premiered in competition.

Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales together with Disrupting Influence's Glenn Kendrick Ackermann and Jason Piette, with CAA Media Finance co-repping the U.S. rights with Highland and Disrupting Influence. The project and cast came together at Toronto Film Festival in September. Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, which will release the film theatrically.