Cannes: Saban Films Takes 'Viking Destiny' for North America

Terence Stamp stars in the adventure film, which Film Mode Entertainment is selling in Cannes.

Saban Films have picked up North American rights from Film Mode Entertainment to the adventure fantasy Viking Destiny for North America.

Terence Stamp, Anna Demetriou, Martyn Ford and Ian Beattie star in the feature, from director David L.G. Hughes.

The story follows a viking princess (Demetriou), who is forced to flee her kingdom after being framed for the murder of her father, the King. Under the guidance of the God Odin (Stamp), she travels the world building the army she needs to win back her throne.

Film Mode, which is handling international sales on the film, has already closed deals for Viking Destiny with the U.K.(101 Films), Germany (Black Hill Pictures), Italy (Minerva Pictures), Australia (Transmission Films) and the Middle East (Falcon Films).

The domestic deal was negotiated by Film Mode President Clay Epstein and Jonathan Saba, Senior VP distribution, sales and marketing for Saban Films.

Andee Ryder and David LG Hughes are producers on the film with Kwesi Dickson, Epstein and Tony Krantz executive producing.

