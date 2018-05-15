Cannes: Saban Picks Up Nicolas Cage Thriller 'Between Worlds'

Voltage Pictures introduced the project to buyers in Cannes.

Saban Film has picked up U.S. distribution rights to writer-director Maria Pulera’s supernatural thriller Between Worlds, which stars Nicolas Cage (National Treasure, Ghost Rider), Penelope Mitchell (The Vampire Diaries, Hemlock Grove), Franka Potente (The Conjuring 2, The Bourne Supremacy) and Hopper Penn (War Machine, The Last Face).

Eric Banoun and David Hillary produced alongside Pulera via their company Rise Up. Saban Films is planning a day-and-date theatrical/VOD release.

Between Worlds follows Joe (Cage), a down-on-his-luck truck driver haunted by the memory of his deceased wife and child. He meets Julie (Potente) a spiritually gifted woman who enlists Joe in a desperate effort to find the lost soul of her comatose daughter, Billie (Mitchell). But the spirit of Joe's dead wife Mary proves stronger, possessing the young woman's body and determined to settle her unfinished business with the living.

"Nic’s talent and star-power is unparalleled," said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. "Having worked with him on a number of films such as The Trust and USS: Indianapolis: Men of Courage, we’re thrilled to be re-teaming with him and bring this to our audiences.”

Added Pulera: “Between Worlds has been a true passion project for me, and I am thrilled to partner with Saban for the theatrical release of my film in the U.S. market.”

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films, and Jonathan Deckter negotiated on behalf of Voltage Pictures, who is also handling international sales.

Between Worlds marks Saban’s fifth acquisition out of the Cannes Film Festival, having previously acquired the anthology Berlin, I Love You with Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Jim Sturgess; Matthew Ross’ Siberia starring Keanu Reeves; the Gerard Butler starrer Keepers; and David L.G. Hughes’ Viking Destiny.