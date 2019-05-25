Cannes: 'For Sama' Takes Golden Eye Documentary Prize

The film about the conflict in Syria took the top prize, while Chile's 'The Cordillera of Dreams' was awarded a special mention.

Syrian conflict documentary For Sama has taken the Golden Eye prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by duo Waad al-Khateab and Edward Watts, the film tells al-Kateab's story of being a young mother through the beginning of the war in 2012 through the fall of Aleppo in December 2016.

A special prize went to Patricio Guzman's The Cordillera of Dreams, about the landscape and mysteries of his homeland Chile.

The winners are automatically eligible for Oscar submission in the Best Documentary category. Both were part of the main Official Selection.

This year's jury was headed by French filmmaker Yolande Zauberman, along with actress Romane Bohringer, actor Eric Caravaca, Bright Leaves director Ross McElwee and Havana Film Festival head Ivan Giroud.

It was the first year the prize was on the official schedule, and was presented by film festival head Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure.

The annual prize for non-fiction films is selected from across Cannes festival programming lineups, including the Official Selection, Un Certain Regard, special and out-of-competition screenings, short films, Cannes Classics, Directors’ Fortnight, Critics’ Week and ACID sidebars.

The Golden Eye was founded in 2015 by the French writers’ union SCAM, with the support of the festival, France’s National Audiovisual Institute and Audiens.