Cannes: Saudi, Abu Dhabi Firms Teaming for Four Films

O3 Productions, the drama and film production arm of pan-Arab Saudi broadcast giant MBC Group, has announced a partnership with UAE production house Image Nation Abu Dhabi to co-finance and co-produce a slate of four Saudi films.

The news arrived during Saudi Arabia’s historic first visit to the Cannes Film Festival, where it has unveiled a major incentives package aimed at attracting foreign productions alongside a grant and education program for Saudi filmmakers.

Within the new slate is comedy Love Above the Law, being written by Saudi YouTube star, comedian and actor Fahad Albutairi (From A to B). The film will tell the story of a middle-class Saudi man marrying a girl from the kingdom’s rural community and the two discovering that they have a lot in common.

Details of the other features haven’t been revealed, but they are expected to film in Saudi Arabia and use local talent in front of and behind the camera. Development has begun on all projects, with production set to start in 2019.

Emirati filmmaker Majid Al-Ansari, whose 2015 thriller Zinzana became Netflix’s first major Arab-language acquisition, is set to direct Love Above, which begins shooting in the fall. An extensive casting search in Saudi Arabia is underway for the lead roles. A spinoff TV series, The Delusionists, set to offer a unique take on modern Saudi and Arab society, will also enter production back-to-back with the film.

