Cannes Sexual Harassment Hotline Is Too Little Too Late (Guest Column)

Director, playwright and actress Sarah Doyle discusses why film festivals need to step up and address the culture of enabling predators.

Cannes is often touted as the world’s most prestigious film festival, a spectacle of the industry at work and play, bringing together both the scions of industry and the young, the aspiring and the vulnerable. This potent mix has led to a legendary party scene, where countless young women have left irrevocably changed for the worse. Many of Harvey Weinstein accusers claim their attacks happened at film festivals. Asia Argento at Cannes, Rose McGowan at Sundance, Mira Sorvino at Toronto.

James Toback, who assaulted me when I was a 23-year-old newcomer to New York in 2003, was a regular in Cannes. He appeared in 2008 with his documentary Tyson and was welcomed back in 2012 to shoot Seduced and Abandoned with Alec Baldwin. Other regulars at Cannes besides Weinstein have included Brett Ratner, accused by six women of sexual misconduct, and Roman Polanski, who was just expelled by the Motion Picture Academy a mere 41 years after pleading guilty to sex with an underage girl. The film festival banked on their power and supported their ascent to god-like status. And those symbiotic relationships enabled abuse to happen in plain sight.

This year several panels at Cannes will discuss issues of gender and equality in the industry. Good intentions aside, a panel at a film festival is an echo chamber, because talking about the problem again and again won’t solve it. Action is needed.

French gender equality minister Marlene Schiappa announced an in-house phone number for victims and witnesses of sexual assault during the festival. But in reporting sexual assault, the fear of coming forward is huge, weighed down with the baggage of shame and pain.

And if a victim does take the brave step to report sexual assault at Cannes, the onus is then on the French police to investigate the crimes — some of which may be impossible to legally prosecute, but can still ruin lives, shatter dreams and destroy potential careers.

A hotline will not fix the incessant objectification of women in the films and by the filmmakers that Cannes has a rich history of supporting. Nor will it combat Cannes’ notorious history of sexism, from denying entry to women not wearing high heels to festival director Thierry Fremaux’s continuing insistence that the lack of films directed by women is not his responsibility.

In an ideal world, film festivals would not need a hotline. Women would have gender parity as producers and directors. There would be safe networking environments and female stories and characters that portray the diversity of women respectfully. If there were reports of someone behaving in a predatory manner, that person would immediately be investigated by the institutions for which he works.

Changing the industry will take a lot longer than a year. Although it is hard, victims need to continue to come forward, and the community needs to strengthen its support. Time’s up. But not quite.

Sarah Doyle, @sarlaughalot, is an award-winning Australian playwright and filmmaker based in Los Angeles. Works include You Me & Her, Anaconda and Forest Blue.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 13 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.