Cannes: Sharon Stone Joins 'Corporate Animals'

Ed Helms and Jessica Williams will also star in the comedy from 'Peep Show' writer Sam Bain and 'Creep' director Patrick Brice.

Sharon Stone is set to star as a megalomanic chief executive in upcoming comedy Corporate Animals.

Coming from Brit writer Sam Bain, best known as the co-creator of much loved U.K. comedy Peep Show, and director Patrick Brice, behind the Blumhouse hit Creep and its follow-up Creep 2, the film will also star Ed Helms, best known for The Hangover and Vacation, and Jessica Williams, soon to be seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Protagonist is handling international sales and will be introducing the project – set to shoot this summer – to buyers in Cannes. UTA and ICM co-rep for North America.

Corporate Animals sees Stone play Lucy, the egotistical CEO of Incredible Edibles, America’s premier provider of edible cutlery. During a corporate team-building weekend in New Mexico, which she insists her staff members attend, disaster suddenly strikes, trapping them all underground. This mismatched and disgruntled group must pull together in order to survive, amidst sexual tension, startling business revelations and casual cannibalism.

Keith Calder and Jess Calder of Snoot Entertainment (Blindspotting, Anomalisa, The Guest) will be producing along with Mike Falbo and Ed Helms of Pacific Electric (The Fake News With Ted Nelms for Comedy Central, The Clapper).

The film adds to a bumper Cannes slate for Protagonist. The Brit sales banner also has hot new titles including mob drama The Sound of Philadelphia, starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Garrett Hedlund and Scoot McNairy, and The Education of Fredrick Fitzell, starring Maika Monroe and Dylan O’Brien.

Stone is repped by CAA and Mosaic. Williams is repped by UTA, B Company and law firm Morris Yorn. Helms is repped by UTA, Principato Young Entertainment, and law firm Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Patrick Brice is repped by ICM Partners. Sam Bain is repped by UTA, 42 Management in London, and law firm Jackoway Tyerman.