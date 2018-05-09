Cannes: 'Shrek' Producer John Williams, Riverstone Team on Slate of Animated Movies

Family titles 'Goose Chase' and 'Silk Road Rally' have already been greenlit under the deal that focuses on film in the $15 million-$20 million budget range.

Riverstone Pictures, which is behind Global Road Entertainment's upcoming family title Show Dogs, has partnered with Shrek franchise producer John Williams on a slate of animated features in the $15 million-$20 million budget range.

Two films – Goose Chase, set in the world of Mother Goose characters, and The Silk Road Rally, about a wacky car race in China – have already been greenlit under the deal, with Riverstone co-founder Deepak Nayar's Kintop Pictures and John William's Vanguard Entertainment set to produce. Both titles are being directed by Ross Venokur (Charming), while The Silk Road Rally is being co-produced by Peter Seamon, whose writing credits include Shrek 3, Roger Rabbit, Doc Hollywood and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Future projects in the works include Genetapets, about a 13-year-old girl and her unique crime-fighting pets, Alien Rock Band, Zorgamazoo and Brobots.

“I have had a fantastic experience working with Deepak and I am thrilled to be setting this slate together with him and Nik," said Williams. "Ross and I have worked together on many projects over the past two decades, culminating most recently in Charming."

Riverstone next release is the big-budget family film Show Dogs. The company is currently in post-production on a films, including Michael Winterbottom’s The Wedding Guest, starring Dev Patel, The Corrupted, starring Sam Claflin, Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, starring Matthew McConaughey, and At Eternity's Gate, starring Willem Dafoe as Vincent van Gogh.