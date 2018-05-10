Cannes: Some Hollywood Attendees Defy the Selfie Ban

Festival artistic director Thierry Fremaux has said: "People fall down the stairs because they’re looking at their cell phones. Plus, you don’t come to Cannes to be seen, but to see."

Thierry Fremaux may have outlawed red-carpet personal photography this year, but at Tuesday night’s festival opener, The Hollywood Reporter witnessed several attendees who were able to get away with snapping pics, proving that hard and fast festival policies may be a challenge to enforce.

Those emboldened to snap away included CAA’s Hylda Queally, ID-PR publicist Kelly Bush and stylist Elizabeth Stewart. The photo police were aggressive in stopping many would-be shutterbugs, suggesting selective enforcement. Others less fortunate received stern warnings from security for even holding their phones, while some nearly had them confiscated.

A Getty photo showed Mexican model and actress Patricia Contreras and Hofit Golan, an Israeli socialite and sometime Fashion TV host who is a red-carpet regular in Cannes, taking a selfie outside the Palais.

By Wednesday night’s gala screening, Fremaux’s anti-selfie squad appeared to take notice of the scofflaws. Fremaux personally chastised one guest, and a formal no photography sign was prominently placed near the carpet entrance. THR could not spot anyone snapping off a clandestine click.

Fremaux even got in on the action stood at the top of the Palais steps just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday night when he noticed one male attendee carrying a phone in his hand. Though the man was not taking a photo and only holding the phone in a visible manner, Fremaux waved his finger to signal, "no."

Shortly after that, two American women asked a security guard to take their photo but he said no and rushed them inside. It’s unclear how many guests, if any, were denied admission to the screening. THR has reached out to the festival for comment on if they've escorted any attendees to the curb for violating the policy.

The personal photography ban is one of the more buzzed about topics that has dominated talk ahead of the festival, along with the lack of American films, stars and parties, and just how much the #MeToo and Time's Up movements will impact the festivities and business deals.

At a Monday press conference, Fremaux explained why the festival is taking such a hard stance on personal photography. He said that it's “grotesque" to place so much importance on selfies and photographs. "People fall down the stairs because they’re looking at their cell phones," he said, adding that it stalls human traffic up the Palais steps. "Plus, you don’t come to Cannes to be seen, but to see."

The ban seems to be having some positive results. Foot traffic on the carpet has been smooth and relaxed, noted several attendees.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 10 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.