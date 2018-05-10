Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Lands Nadine Labaki’s 'Capernaum'

The specialty label plans to open the film in December, qualifying for year-end awards consideration.

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North American and Latin American rights to Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum.

The film is set to premiere on May 17 at Cannes, where it will screen in competition.



Capernaum marks a return to Cannes for the Lebanese filmmaker, whose two previous films, Caramel and Where Do We Go Now? -- the latter of which won the Audience Award at the Toronto Film Festival -- premiered at the festival. The sale also marks a reteam between Labaki and Sony Pictures Classics, which distributed Where Do We Go Now?

Written by Labaki, who also appears in the film, Capernaum tells the story of a child who rebels against the life imposed on him and launches a lawsuit against his parents.

“It is wonderful to have the opportunity to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Classics," Labaki said. "Capernaum is very special to me, and with the passion Tom [Bernard] and Michael [Barker] have for this film, I know this is the ideal partnership.”

Capernaum was produced by Khaled Mouzana.

Sony Pictures Classics plans to open the film in December, qualifying for year-end awards consideration.

The sale marks the second of the market for a film in competition. Focus bought opening night film Everybody Knows, which stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

CAA Media Finance brokered the distribution deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Wild Bunch, which is selling international rights at Cannes.

