Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Takes Marco Bellocchio's 'The Traitor' for Multiple Territories

The political drama revisits Italy’s big mafia trials through the angry eyes of a man of honor turned state’s evidence.

Sony Pictures Classics has picked up the North American and other world rights to Marco Bellocchio’s political drama The Traitor after the film about the dark dealings of the Sicilian mafia bowed Thursday night in competition in Cannes.

Sony Pictures Classics also took the film for Latin America, Scandinavia, Australia and New Zealand. The Traitor follows the epic mafia trial of one of the most infamous Mafiosi of all time, Tommaso Buscetta, a made man who decides to betray the eternal vow he made to the Cosa Nostra and turn state's evidence.

Bellocchio wrote the script with Ludovica Rampoldi, Valia Santela and Francesco Piccolo. The film is produced by Simone Gattoni, Beppe Caschetto, Michael Weber, Viola Fügen, Caio Gullane, Fabiano Gullane and Alexandra Henochsberg.

The distribution deal was closed between Michael Weber, managing director of The Match Factory, which sells worldwide, and Sony Pictures Classics.

Matchbox also secured distribution in Spain (Vertigo), Germany (Pandora), Benelux (Cinemien), Japan (Klockworx), and Poland (Gutek), in addition to other world territories.