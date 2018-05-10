Cannes: South Korean Creature Film 'Monstrum' Pre-Sells to Multiple Territories

Digital Store LLC/AMC Network picked up the medieval tale for North America.

South Korean medieval creature film Monstrum has pre-sold to multiple territories, Seoul-based sales banner Finecut announced on Thursday.

Deals have been struck for North America and the U.K. including Ireland (Digital Store LLC/AMC Networks' Shudder); Germany, Austria, Switzerland except French- and Italian-speaking Pay TV (Koch Media); Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia (Clover Films); Vietnam (Blue Lantern); Philippines (Rafaella Films International); Taiwan (Moviecloud); and Thailand (Mono Film). Emphasis landed the worldwide in-flight rights.

"The film is still in post-production so only the promotional clip and synopsis have been revealed to buyers. But the film has already proven to be wildly popular," said a rep for Finecut.

Inspired by true medieval records dating back to Korea's Joseon Kingdom (1392-1910), Monstrum is set during an epidemic outbreak when rumors spread about a dreadful man-eating creature. The film follows an unsung military official, his archery prodigy daughter, and a team of warriors that unite to fight off the monster.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Huh Jong-ho (The Advocate), Monstrum stars A-lister Kim Myung-min (A Day) opposite up-and-coming actors Choi Woo-shik (Okja) and Lee Hye-ri, a member of the K-pop group Girl's Day.

Presented by Cineguru/Kidarient and produced by Taewon Entertainment, Monstrum is aiming for a wide release in South Korea in fall 2018. A rough cut of the film will receive a market screening at Cannes on May 11.

In addition to Monstrum, Finecut's Cannes slate includes Lee Chang-dong's Burning, which is vying for the Palme d'Or in the main competition and is set to receive its world premiere on May 16. The banner also presents upcoming animation family feature Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (working title) starring the voice of Chloe Moretz and arm wrestler comedy Champion which has already sold to multiple territories worldwide.