Cannes: Spike Lee Damns President Trump for Not Denouncing the Klan

The director had drawn a 10-minute ovation at the Monday evening world premiere of his latest film, 'BlacKkKlansman.'

Refusing to call Donald Trump by name, Spike Lee on Tuesday damned the U.S. president, repeatedly calling him a "mother-fucker" right at the beginning of the Cannes press conference for his new film BlacKkKlansman.

The film ends with footage of last year's Charlottesville Nazi March, the resulting killing of Heather Heyer, and Trump’s reaction.

"That motherfucker was given a chance to say 'we’re about love and not hate,' and that motherfucker did not denounce the motherfucking Klan, the alt-right," Lee said.

"We look to our leaders to give us direction, to make moral decisions,” he said, continuing, "this right-wing bullshit is all over the world."

"We have to wake up. We can’t be silent,” Lee added, "so this film to me is a wake-up call."

The audience broke out in applause a half-dozen times during the film's Monday night premiere, followed by four minutes of applause during the credits and a six-minute standing ovation.

BlacKkKlansman, which focuses on a black police officer (Washington) who infiltrated the KKK in the 1970s, marks Lee's sixth time in Cannes' official lineup. He also screened She's Gotta Have It and Jungle Fever in competition, while Girl 6 was at the festival in an out-of-competition spot and Summer of Sam played in the Directors' Fortnight.

The final sequence of BlacKkKlansman was one of the most emotional finales to screen in Cannes in recent memory, splicing in real footage from the events in Charlottesville.

At Tuesday's press conference at the Palais, the director was joined by the film's stars, Topher Grace, John David Washington, Laura Harrier and Adam Driver.

Lee was famously overlooked for the Palme d'Or in 1989 for Do the Right Thing, with the highest Cannes honor that year going to Steven Soderbergh's sex, lies, and videotape. Over the ensuing years, Lee has made no secret of his disappointment with that year's jury president, Wim Wenders, whose film Pope Francis: A Man of His Word made a rousing debut at Cannes on Sunday night.

Both BlacKkKlansman and Pope Francis will be released by Focus Features, the former on Aug. 10, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville riots.

Before the premiere, Lee didn't make an opening statement but instead called out to those in the balcony: "Brooklyn in the house!" He arrived at the Monday night premiere wearing two knuckle rings, one of which read "love" and the other "hate," along with a pair of Nike shoes — one white, one back — that featured the name of the film on the side of each.

