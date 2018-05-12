Cannes Street Style: Shirtless Uber Driver, Ageless Geisha and a Pro Basketball Player

It wouldn't be fair to the films to say that fashion choices in Cannes come close to the action on screen. But there's always a story behind the ensemble choices of those at the festival.

Name: Elizabeth

Age: 18

Residence: Marseille, France

Job: MBA student

My Look: "I'm shopping for a dress to wear to tonight's premiere so I wanted to wear something light with original shoes so I can go quickly," she says of her Gucci sneakers, YSL bag, H&M top, and Dior sunglasses.

Name: Hikari (left), Ofuku

Age: “25 forever”

Job: She is a designer and creative director, he is a TV personality and actor

Residence: Tokyo

My Look: “Ofuku means happy. When someone looks at him, they get happy, they think it is funny. Behind there is a sad story [his parents were very rich but very much in debt] and it's important to keep smiling.”

Name: Lorenzo

Age: 17

Residence: Cannes

Job: Student

My Look: “This is my usual style, I just picked what I had in my closet and wore it, without really thinking about it," he says of his Nike sneakers, H&M pants and sweater, and Stone Wash t-shirt.

Name: Jerel

Age: 36

Residence: New York City

Job: Pro basketball player for the Antibes Sharks

My Look: “It’s a nice breeze today and I wanted to be relaxed and not overdressed. Just stay cool — always," he says of his Gucci shoes, Zara shirt, Banana Republic sweater and Ray-Ban sunglasses

Name: Emilie

Age: 24

Job: Digital Marketing student

Residence: Paris

My Look: “I love flowery patterns and black clothes work well in any circumstances. I just realized when I arrived in Cannes that I packed mostly party outfits but it's ok, it works during the day as well. Usually I wear more colors, but flowers are my usual look," she says of her Misguided pants, a New Look top, San Marina shoes, a Mango bag and ASOS sunglasses.

Name: Dimitri

Age: 28

Residence: Paris

Job: Entrepreneur

My Look: “We were heading out to have lunch outside, and I wanted to be comfortable. I also want to feel like I’m on holiday but it’s the festival as well, so you want to be trendy," he says of his Zara shirt, Massimo Dutti linen pants, Dior sandals, vintage sunglasses.

Name: Philippe, left, Valdet, right

Age: 33, 28

Residence: Strasbourg, Cannes

Job: Restoration, Uber driver

My Look: Philippe: “We’re going to the beach to take in the sun. In my bag, I just have some sunscreen and a towel. Just chill day.” Valdet: “We’re old friends, 10 years, and this is what we like to do — go to the beach, play sports, relax. For us, it’s more of what we do every day.”

Name: Robert

Age: 40

Residence: Cannes

Job: Assistant manager, Baldinini

My Look: “Simple for the city. I like the Italian look. It’s my style.”

Name: Ghazal

Age: 30

Residence: Dusseldorf, Germany

Job: Dermatologist

My Look: "I wanted to be as colorful as possible," she says of her Own the Looks top, Zara skirt, BCBG shoes and AIGNER bag.

Name: Farhana Bodi

Age: 32

Residence: Dubai

Job: Fashion and lifestyle influencer

My Look: “I’m inspired by the city and the beautiful scenery. Wearing Dolce always makes a woman feel feminine and beautiful," she says of her Dolce & Gabbana dress, Arunaseth flats and Chanel bag.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 13 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.