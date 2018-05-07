Cannes: Striking Plane and Train Workers Will Create Travel Disruptions

On Monday, Air France canceled 15 percent of its flights, while train workers are striking Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prepare for some turbulence.

As festivalgoers begin to descend on Cannes, disruptions are expected. Travelers will have to contend with the effects of a one-two punch of an Air France and train workers strike, with an air traffic controllers’ walkout looming as well.

On Monday, Air France canceled 15 percent of its flights, most of which involved travel within France as opposed to long-haul flights coming from the United States. Still, many industryites connect through or originate in Paris, particularly French buyers and sellers. On May 4, Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac resigned, creating more chaos for the airline, which typically is a major carrier to and from the festival.

Adding to the incoming travel headache is the fact that train workers are striking Tuesday and Wednesday. As a result, 50-60 percent of trains will be offline for the two days (strikers operate on a two-days-off/three-days-on schedule). Cancellations aren't typically announced until 5 p.m. the day before, making last-minute scrambles an inevitability. Those who can land a ticket for travel on a non-strike day are paying exorbitant prices due to increased demand.

Both strikes are expected to continue through May 19, when the festival wraps. And those who considered sticking around the South of France for a couple of days of sightseeing might want to think twice. An air traffic controllers strike is slated to begin May 22.

"I deliberately avoid Air France and connecting through France for this very reason. I arrived via Frankfurt,” says Chris Charalambous, who heads up acquisitions for Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios and arrived on May 5. “My two colleagues joining from L.A. are arriving [May 7] via Zurich. I make it a rule to avoid travel through France each Cannes. Hence, I’ve never experienced a disruption.”

Still, other European countries are contending with their own travel hiccups. Italian air traffic controllers are planning a nationwide strike on May 8.

Meanwhile, Radiant Films International’s John Short and Mike Dougherty were on a Luftansa flight from LAX to Munich on Sunday, when the plane turned around on the runway due to a technical issue. The two men made it to Munich a day later, but now are stuck in the German city and missed a series of meetings scheduled for Monday.