Cannes: Stuart Ford's AGC Studios Kicks Off Slate With Laika Animation

Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis will provide the voices to the new film from the studio behind stop-motion pics 'Kubo and the Two Strings' and 'Coraline.'

Stuart Ford's newly-minted production and sales company AGC Studios has unveiled its first project, taking on international sales duties for the new animation film from ParaNorman producer Laika.

The feature, which Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures is co-producing, and distributing in the U.S., will be directed by ParaNorman helmer Chris Butler and feature the voice talents of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis.



AGC will introduce the project to buyers at the Cannes Film Market next month. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford said by snapping up the project, likely to be one of the biggest pre-sale titles in Cannes this year, he hoped to send a signal to the market that AGC was prepared to play in the top tier of the independent film sector.

Ford launched AGC earlier this year after being pushed out of IM Global, the company he founded in 2007, by owner Donald Tang and his Tang Media Partners. Tang and Ford fell out over Tang's strategy to merge IM Global with U.S. distributor Open Road to form would be mini-major Global Road.

At the Berlin Film Market in February, Global Road said it had $1 billion earmarked for production financing over the next three years. But so far, the company has not announced any specific projects.



