Cannes: StudioCanal Sells Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Child in Time' to China

1:43 AM PDT 5/8/2018 by Scott Roxborough

Courtesy of StudioCanal
'The Child in Time'

Vision Film Entertainment will release the British TV movie theatrically in China.

StudioCanal has inked a theatrical deal in China for the British TV movie The Child in Time.

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch plays Stephen Lewis, a successful writer of children’s books, who is confronted with the unthinkable when his only child, four-year-old Kate, disappears.

The movie is based on Ian McEwan's prize-winning novel of the same name. Julian Farino (Entourage) directs.

Vision Film Entertainment has picked up all rights for the drama in China and is planning a theatrical release in the territory. The deal is StudioCanal's first-ever theatrical sale to China.

The Child in Time is the first movie produced under Cumberbatch's TV banner SunnyMarch TV, in which StudioCanal is an investment partner.

