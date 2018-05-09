Cannes: Sweet Charm Pictures Acquires Johnny Depp's 'City of Lies' for China (Exclusive)

The Beijing-based acquired the Tupac thriller from Lionsgate on the opening day of the Marche du Film in Cannes.

Newly established Beijing-based film company Sweet Charm Pictures has acquired all Chinese rights to Johnny Depp's Tupac thriller City of Lies (formerly known as LAbyrinth).

Sweet Charm acquired the film from Lionsgate on the opening day of the Marche du Film in Cannes. Global Road Entertainment is releasing City of Lies in North America on Sept. 7. Sweet Charm says it will target a wide day-and-date release for China.

Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer, The Infiltrator) directs the film, in which Depp stars as disgraced L.A.P.D. detective Russell Poole, whose biggest case — the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. — remains unsolved. The title is produced by Miriam Segal's Good Films.

"We're tremendously excited to be bringing this thrilling film to China," said Sweet Charms founder and CEO Yoyo Qu. "Johnny remains one of China's favorite Hollywood stars and we're confident the market will will embrace Brad Furman's captivating telling of this important story."

Sweet Charm, established in March, is a film financing and acquisitions company that specializes in bringing premium international content to China. The company also has acquired the digital rights to City of Lies and plans to resell them to China's streaming video giants.