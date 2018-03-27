Cannes: Swiss Director Ursula Meier to Lead Golden Camera Jury

The jury selects the best first film from across all official sections.

Swiss director Ursula Meier will head up the Camera d’Or, or Golden Camera, jury, which selects the best first film from across all the official selections of the Cannes Film Festival.

The jury will select the winner from across the festival, including the Official Selection, Un Certain Regard, and the Critics’ Week and the Directors’ Fortnight sidebars.

The prize will be awarded during the closing ceremony on May 20.

Last year’s prize went to Leonor Serraille’s Montparnasse Bienvenue. Houda Benyamina’s Divines took the prize in 2016 and went on to a Golden Globe nomination for best foreign-language film. Jim Jarmusch, Pascale Ferran, Naomi Kawase, Mira Nair and Steve McQueen are all past winners.

Cate Blanchett will head up this year’s main competition jury in Cannes, while French director Bertrand Bonello will lead the short film and student juries.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is set to run May 8-19.