Cannes: Thailand Hitmaker GDH Sells 'Brother of the Year' to China (Exclusive)

The Thai studio's previous release, high school thriller 'Bad Genius,' became a historic hit in China last year, earning $41 million.

Leading Thai film studio GDH has sold its latest youth-oriented romantic comedy, Brother of the Year, to China and Taiwan.

Independent Taipei-based distributor Catchplay picked up the title during the early days of the Marche du Film in Cannes. The company plans to give the film a wide theatrical release in the Middle Kingdom sometime later this year.

Directed by Vithaya Thongyuyong (My Girl, The Little Comedian), Brother of the Year opened in Thailand on Thursday and is currently leading the local box office. The film had already sold throughout most of the rest of Southeast Asia, where it is set to open in early summer. It stars Thai heartthrobs Nichkhun Horvejkul (2PM), Sunny Suwanmethanont and Urassaya Sperbund.

GDH's previous critically acclaimed release, high-school thriller Bad Genius, became a historic hit in China last year, earning $41 million. That title's success has sparked a wave of interest in Thai filmmaking among Chinese buyers and distributors.

Brother of the Year follows the story of a young Thai girl and her bullying old her brother, who always makes it his mission to break up her romantic relationships. When the sister tries to keep her new perfect half-Japanese boyfriend hidden, the secret can't last for long.