Cannes: 'Troppa Grazia' Wins European Cinemas' Best European Film Award

The drama, directed by Gianni Zanasi, is a quirky tale of a timid woman who takes control of her life after a bit of divine intervention.

Gianni Zanasi's crowd-pleasing Troppa Grazia has won the European Cinemas Label award for best European film at the Cannes Film Festival.

The drama stars Alba Rohrwacher as Lucia, a single mother with trouble on all fronts who, thanks to a little bit of possibly divine intervention, finds the strength to take control of her life. The film premiered in Cannes' Directors’ Fortnight section.

“This is a fresh and original film from Gianni Zanasi about accepting yourself and others - dramatic, amusing and entertaining with a twist of mystery,” the European Cinemas Label jury said in its decision. “It is directed with a light touch and features subtly drawn performances. We are confident that the Europa Cinemas Label can help draw audiences to this positive and intelligent film.”

The award means Troppa Grazia will get a boost from the some 1100 cinemas across Europe that make up the European Cinemas network of arthouse exhibitors.

Troppa Grazia was produced by Pupkin Production together with Rai Cinema Spa and Oplon Film in Italy, Strada Film in Greece and Smallfish Spain. The Match Factory is handling international sales.