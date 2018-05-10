Cannes: Union Entertainment Group Expands Into Ireland

'Arctic,' which was produced by UEG president of production Noah C. Haeussner

The company has also partnered with two Dublin-based production companies on some upcoming projects.

Union Entertainment Group has expanded its European operations with the launch of UEG Global, announcing plans to launch a new Dublin-based entity to help create a pathway for North American film and TV projects to shoot in the country.

The film production and financing company, which partnered on films such as Janis: Little Girl Blue and whose president of production Noah C. Haeussner produced the Cannes-bowed Mads Mikkelsen-starring Arctic, has also partnered with Dublin-based production companies on a duo of upcoming projects.

With Zanzibar Films (Sanctuary, A Cambodian Spring) it will co-produce Kaitlin McLaughlin’s sophomore feature The Murphys, while with Five Knight Films it will co-produce an untitled coming-of-age feature.

“Through continuing our expansion into Europe, we look forward to both discovering new voices and working with seasoned filmmakers in Ireland and around Europe to tell unique stories,” said Haeussner.

Zanzibar Films’ CEO Edwina Forkin, as well as Irish producers Conor Barry and Richard Bolger will also serve as consultants for UEG Global.