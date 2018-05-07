Cannes: Virginie Ledoyen Joins Benicio del Toro on Un Certain Regard Jury

Palestinian director and writer Annemarie Jacir is also among the four additional jurors for the official sidebar.

Benicio del Toro will be joined by French actress Virginie Ledoyen and Palestinian director and writer Annemarie Jacir, on the Croisette, as they have been added to his jury for the Un Certain Regard sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival.

Also doing jury duty will be Russian director Kantemir Balagov and Julie Huntsinger, the executive director of the Telluride Film Festival.

Del Toro was previously named this year's president of the sidebar jury, with TK and TK also set for the panel.

Valeria Galino's Euphoria and Antoine Desrosieres Sextape are among the titles in the Un Certain Regard competition.

Cate Blanchett will serve as head of the main jury in Cannes, with French director Bertrand Bonello heading up the student and short film jury. Norwegian director Joachim Trier will head up the Critics’ Week sidebar jury.