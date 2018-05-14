Cannes: Warner Bros. to Co-Produce Jiang Wen's Chinese Tentpole 'Hidden Man' (Exclusive)

The film, set for release sometime this summer, is Jiang's first Chinese project since his 2014 hit 'Gone With the Bullets.'

Warner Bros. has boarded Chinese actor-director Jiang Wen's forthcoming tentpole Hidden Man as a co-producer, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The film, set for release sometime this summer, is Jiang's first Chinese project since 2014's Gone With the Bullets, which earned $81 million. Wen is a legend of the Chinese industry — early work included a starring role in Zhang Yimou's classic Red Sorghum and Cannes Grand Prix winner Devils on the Doorstep — but he became a familiar face to filmgoers worldwide thanks to his prominent role in Lucasfilm's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as Baze Malbus.

It's not yet clear whether Hidden Man will qualify as an official U.S.-China co-production, but Warner Bros. has a stake in the film as a co-financier. The investment was made via Flagship Entertainment, Warner's Hong Kong- and Beijing-based joint venture studio with Li Ruigang's CMC Capital Holdings. CMC's domestic Chinese production company, Gravity Pictures, is the project's main local producer.

Hidden Man co-stars Wen and his wife, actress Zhou Yun, alongside Liao Fan (Black Coal, Thin Ice), Eddie Peng (Operation Mekong) and actress Xu Qing. Wen wrote the screenplay, which is based on a novel by Chinese writer Zhang Beihai.

Story details are still being kept under wraps, but the film is set in the Republic of China during the 1920s. It loosely follows Wen's prior two period action flicks Let the Bullets Fly (2010) and Gone With the Bullets — both critical and commercial favorites.