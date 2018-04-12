Cannes: Watch Live as the Festival Unveils Its Lineup

Who will be in competition for the 71st edition of the world's biggest film festival?

All eyes are on Paris on Thursday morning French time as the Cannes Film Festival prepares to unveil the full lineup for its 71st edition.

Artistic director Thierry Fremaux and president Pierre Lescure will unveil the titles in the official selection — both in and out of competition — as well as those in the Un Certain Regard sidebar to the press corps.

Asghar Farhadi's Everybody Knows will open the festival, which runs May 8-May 19. Solo: A Star Wars Story will also be unveiled at this year's festival in a May 15 screening, 10 days before the Lucasfilm project's official opening.

Cate Blanchett is this year's president of the jury that will judge the films competing for the Palme d'Or.

You can check out the live stream of the Paris press conference below, starting at 11 a.m. Paris time/10 a.m. London time/2 a.m. LA time.