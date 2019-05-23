Cannes: Well Go USA Picks Up Korean Crime Movie 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil' (Exclusive)

The film, of which Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Production will make an English-language remake, is getting a special presentation in the Cannes Film Festival's Midnight Section this week.

Well Go USA has snapped up all North American rights to South Korean crime thriller The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, written and directed by Lee Won-tae and starring Ma Dong-seok, Kim Moo-yul and Kim Sung-ku.

The film is a Kiwi Media Group presentation of a B.A Entertainment and Twin Film Production.

Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee) recently signed on to make his U.S. film debut in Marvel’s The Eternals and English language remake plans for The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil are already in the works from Sylvester Stallone’s production company Stallone’s Balboa Production.

The Cannes deal was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher of Well Go USA and Sylvie Kim of K-Movie Entertainment.

"It’s always exciting to see what the Midnight section has to offer in Cannes” said Doris Pfardrescher, president and CEO of Well Go USA. “As a fan of the genre mash-up, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil delivers everything that we love in crime, action, foreign thrillers."

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil follows fierce gang boss Jang Dong-su (Don Lee) after he is violently attacked after a fender bender on a rainy night. After fighting back, he barely escapes, however his reputation as a feared leader is damaged beyond repair. The only way to restore his image is to find his attacker and exact revenge. Jang teams up with Detective Jung Tae-seok (Kim Moo-yul) to find the assailant, but soon discovers the attacker is actually a serial killer. With no support from the police department, Detective Jung is forced to use gang boss Jang’s resources in order to track down the killer. The two men must work together to find a man simply known as “K”.

