Cannes: Well Go USA Picks Up South Korea's 'Believer' (Exclusive)

The late Kim Joo-Hyuk co-stars in the remake of the Hong Kong gangster film.

The crime thriller, a remake of Johnnie To's 'Drug War,' features South Korean actor Kim Joo-hyuk, who died in a car accident at the age of 44 last year.

Well Go USA has nabbed North American rights to Believer, the upcoming South Korean action crime film from Lee Hae-young (The Silenced).

The film is a remake of the Hong Kong gangster film maestro Johnnie To's 2012 film Drug War. It features the last starring performance of South Korean actor Kim Joo-hyuk (Yourself and Yours, The Servant), who died in a car accident at the age of 44 last year. Cho Jin-woong, Ryu Jun-yeol, Kim Sung-ryung and Park Hae-joon also star.

Described as an eclectic crime thriller, the film follows a low-level drug dealer who conspires with a dangerously ambitious cop to bring down a major cartel’s psychotic kingpin.

The film was produced by Seoul-based Young Film, with Next Entertainment World handling distribution at home in South Korea.

The film is set to open in South Korea on May 24. Well Go plans to give the film a limited North American theatrical release on June 8.