Cannes: Why Buyers Are Seeking Smaller Films Amid a Market in Transition

With the era of blockbuster deals seemingly in its death throes, choosy buyers are descending on the fest with their sights set on smaller projects with niche appeal: "The very foundation of independent film has changed."

The Cannes market is in a state of transition. The seismic changes that have rocked the independent film business — with the rise of Netflix and the decline in DVD and TV licensing revenue — are now playing out on the Croisette as old models of financing and distributing indie movies are falling away and new ones are fighting to take their place.

“There are fewer films, fewer packages and fewer things to buy, so when we approach Cannes now, even compared to five or six years ago, it is with a completely different mindset,” says Entertainment One CEO Darren Throop. “The whole concept of buying a good package on the open market and reselling it to cinema, pay and TV — that whole model has changed. The very foundation of independent film has changed.”

After several lackluster markets, an uptick in sales deals at the European Film Market in Berlin means executives are coming to Cannes in a (cautiously) optimistic mood.

“Berlin was more successful than any market has been in quite a while,” notes Glen Basner of FilmNation. “The question is if this is a sign that the marketplace has settled in to what, creatively, they are looking to acquire and that buyers and sellers better understand what the correct valuations are for films.”

“International distributors are in need of product, but they’re also incredibly cautious because they’re in need of the right product,” adds Alex Walton of Bloom. “They’re in need of distinctive material with elements that work, so the market is incredibly challenging. They’re not in need of just fillers. So we all have to be very selective in terms of what we look to bring to market — because we want to have the best effect.”

In years past, buzz at Cannes was dominated by near-studio-sized blockbusters and huge indie franchises such as The Lord of the Rings or Twilight. The focus now is on smaller, more bespoke movies that set themselves apart as much by virtue of their unique storylines as their A-list casts. FilmNation’s 355, for example, puts a female spin on the international spy thriller and stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing. Then there’s Sierra/Affinity’s The American, a Leonard Bernstein biopic starring Jake Gyllenhaal that is being directed by Cary Fukunaga.

“The lineup this year is quite diversified; we see a lot of big actors willing to play in smaller movies that are more unique,” says Wang Haiyi, CEO of Chinese distributor Hishow Entertainment, which picked up the Cannes opener Everybody Knows on the eve of the market, a sign of increased activity from the Middle Kingdom. “But it is a bit of a pity that there are no blockbusters on the indie market this year.”

“The independent market just won’t support a $120 million film,” explains The Exchange CEO Brian O’ Shea, noting the decline in TV and home entertainment revenue has pushed budgets down and led sales companies like his to move into production (on films like the Drew Barrymore rom-com The Stand-In, which The Exchange launched in Berlin).

In-house production will also be a big part of Stuart Ford's new outfit AGC Studios, which launches this week in Cannes.

And all eyes at the market will be on Global Road, Donald Tang's new mini-major that in Berlin outlined plans to spend $1 billion on film production. But, heading to Cannes, the company has yet to announce a single new project.