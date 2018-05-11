Cannes: World Bank Group Backs Climate Change Doc 'Great Green Wall'

Jared P. Scott is directing the film, which looks at attempts to combat the spread of the Sahara Desert and restore ravaged landscapes.

The World Bank-backed group Connect4Climate will support Great Green Wall, an upcoming documentary from director Jared P. Scott (Requiem for the American Dream), that looks at the impact of climate change on increasing desertification.

The Constant Gardener director Fernando Meirelles is executive producing the doc, which has also received support from the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and by renewable energy company Building Energy, a longstanding partner of Connect4Climate.

Great Green Wall follows the efforts of Malian singer and activist Inna Modja to push back the spread of the Sahara Desert and to raise awareness around attempts to restore degraded landscapes and transform the lives of millions in the area.

At Cannes, Connect4Climate is also presenting projects produced under its Film4Climate initiative, including Slater Jewell-Kemker's documentary Youth Unstoppable, which illustrates the director’s decade-long involvement in the youth climate movement and her efforts to give young people a voice in the fight to combat climate change.