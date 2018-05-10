Cannes: Zurich Film Festival to Launch TV Award

The Swiss event will highlight small screen drama at its 2018 edition.

The Zurich International Film Festival is embracing the small screen, launching a new television award for its 2018 edition.

A Zurich Golden Eye award for best international TV series, together with a $10,000 cash bursary, will go to one of the series screening in a new competitive festival sidebar, ZFF Series.



Series of all genres will be eligible for the new section, provided they have a minimum of four episodes of between 40 and 60 minutes each and have not yet screened in Switzerland.

A jury of experts will judge the series winner, with the cash prize split between the show's creator and producers.

Zurich will also present an out-of-competition line-up of mini-series judged to “signal new trends and/or have garnered attention within the global TV world.”

The Zurich International Film Festival runs Sept. 27-Oct. 7.