'The Walking Dead: World Beyond,' 'The Mandalorian' Among CanneSeries Screenings

Alongside big U.S. series screenings, the French TV festival unveiled its competition lineup of new international shows and named cult star David Hasselhoff its guest of honor.

CanneSeries is getting The Walking Dead. And David Hasselhoff.

The third edition of the French TV festival, which runs alongside the international television market MipTV, unveiled its 2020 lineup on Wednesday. Highlights include TWD spin-off series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which will present the international premiere of its pilot episode in Cannes, and the Hoff, who will be CanneSeries' guest of honor.

In addition to The Walking Dead: World Beyond, CanneSeries will present the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian and two French CanalPlus dramas: the world premiere of season 5 of popular spy thriller series The Bureau; and the first season of Validé, a new show set in the French hip hop scene.

CanneSeries is keeping it mainly European for its competition section, with a selection that includes Norwegian drama Atlantic Crossing, Russian series 257 Reasons to Live, the Danish-French thriller Kidnapping, Man in Room 301 from Finland, Swedish thriller Top Dog and drama Partisan and Brit comedy Trying, the first U.K. show commissioned for the Apple TV+ platform.Two Israeli shows: Losing Alice and The Grave, will also feature. As will the German-Chilean show Dignity, about the notorious Germanic cult Colonia Dignidad, which set up a secret compound in the Chilean jungle.

The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd will head up this year's competition jury as president, together with Israeli director Tawfik Abu Wael (Our Boys), actors Camille Cottin (Call My Agent!), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) and Katja Herbers (Westworld) and the American musician Stewart Copeland, best-known as the drummer of pop band The Police.

The festival's Madame Figaro Rising Star Award will go to American actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Handmaid's Tale).

The 3rd CanneSeries festival runs March 27-April 1. MipTV runs March 30-April 2.



