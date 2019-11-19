'The Capote Tapes' Doc Lands at Greenwich Entertainment

Ebs Burnough's film portrait of Truman Capote, with interviews conducted by George Plimpton, is set for a 2020 theatrical release.

Greenwich Entertainment has nabbed the North American rights to first-time filmmaker Ebs Burnough’s The Capote Tapes, which bowed at the Toronto Film Festival.

Greenwich will release the film about Truman Capote, which relies in part on interviews conducted by George Plimpton, in theaters next year. "From Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood to his trailblazing status as one of the first openly gay public figures, no author left a more indelible mark on 20th-century America than Truman Capote,” Greenwich co-managing director Andy Bohn said in a statement.

Before becoming a filmmaker, Burnough served as an adviser to Michelle Obama during the 2008 U.S. presidential campaign, as well as the deputy White House social secretary to the Obamas during their first term in the White House.

“Ebs obtained unparalleled entrée into Capote’s life story to create the uniquely insightful and emotional portrait Truman deserves," Bohn added.

To reveal the rise and fall of the iconic American writer, Burnough's The Capote Tapes features interviews with Dick Cavett, Andre Leon Talley, Jay McInerney, Dotson Rader and Kate Harrington, as well as Plimpton’s taped interviews for his 1997 biography, Truman Capote: In Which Various Friends, Enemies, Acquaintances and Detractors Recall His Turbulent Career.

"Truman Capote is one of history's most prolific and mysterious writers, and we are thrilled to work with Greenwich to release The Capote Tapes so a wider audience can appreciate the essence of such a fascinating icon,” said Burnough in a statement.

The Capote Tapes was written by Burnough and Holly Whiston and produced by Burnough, Whiston, Lawrence Elman and Zara Akester. The film is a Hatch House Media Ltd and MVille Studios production, and executive producers are Nick Fraser, Pierre Lagrange and Lex Lutzus.

The deal was negotiated by Bohn and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.