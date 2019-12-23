Capri, Hollywood to Honor 'Marriage Story' With Best Screenplay

The festival will also give Shannon McIntosh its best producer award for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

The Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival announced on Monday that it will honor Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story with its best original screenplay award.

Baumbach wrote, directed and produced the film, which looks at a marriage breaking up and its effects on a family. The Netflix film, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, has been nominated for six Golden Globes including best motion picture in a drama and best screenplay.

The festival will also honor Shannon McIntosh with its producer of the year award for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. McIntosh has producer four of Tarantino’s films in total, including Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.

The festival will also honor Sophia Loren and Lionel Ritchie with Capri Legend Awards. Dolemite Is My Name will receive the best comedy award. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will receive the best ensemble cast award. Steven Zaillian will receive the best adapted screenplay award for The Irishman. And Paul Feig will receive the inaugural King of Comedy award.

The 24th edition of the Capri, Hollywood festival takes place over the New Year holiday from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.