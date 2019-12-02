Capri, Hollywood Fest to Honor 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' for Best Ensemble Cast

Quentin Tarantino’s latest film will pick up another award on the road to the Oscars.

The Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival is set to honor Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with its best ensemble cast award.

The annual festival will honor the performances of lead castmembers Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as supporting players including Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Lena Dunham, Mikey Madison, Lorenza Izzo and Al Pacino.

“Combined, these amazing performers populate the captivating scenario of 1969 Los Angeles, arousing the enthusiasm of audiences from all around the world,'' the festival’s honorary president Tony Renis said Monday in a statement.

Once Upon a Time, Tarantino’s ninth feature film, is expected to be a key awards contender. DiCaprio stars as aging TV star Rick Dalton, who, with his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), struggles to adapt to the rapidly changing Hollywood industry. The pic has grossed $372 million worldwide and was a top box office attraction in Italy.

Capri, Hollywood continues to be a key destination on the road to the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards, given its timeframe over the New Year's holiday and glamorous location off the coast of Naples.

As previously announced, this year’s fest will also honor Steven Zaillian for best adapted screenplay for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Marco Bellocchio for best international film for The Traitor.

Capri, Hollywood is set to run Dec. 26-Jan. 2. This year’s edition is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Italian filmmaker Gillo Pontecorvo’s birth.