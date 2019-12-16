Capri, Hollywood to Honor Sophia Loren, Open With Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'

The Italian icon will receive the festival’s Capri Legend Award from director Lina Wertmüller.

Italian actress Sophia Loren will be honored with the Capri Legend Award at the upcoming Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival.

Another Italian legend, Lina Wertmüller, will present Loren with the honor on Dec. 30. The award holds particular significance to the two friends, as Loren recently presented Wertmüller with her honorary Oscar at the Academy’s Governors Awards this past October.

The festival also announced on Monday that the Italian premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women will open the 24th annual edition of the festival.

Sophia Loren is one of the world’s most lauded actresses, and one of the last surviving talents from Hollywood’s Golden Age. She was the first person to win the Academy Award for best actress for a foreign-language performance, taking home the statuette in 1962 for her performance as Cesira in Vittorio De Sica’s Two Women.

She was nominated for a second best actress Oscar in 1965 for De Sica’s Marriage Italian Style. And she received a career honorary Oscar in 1991. Loren was also one of the key campaigners for Lina Wertmüller, the first woman ever to be nominated for a best director Academy Award, to receive an honorary Oscar.

Over her career, Loren has received a Grammy award, five Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, a BAFTA award, an honorary Berlin Golden Bear and honorary Cesar award, and a best actress award from Cannes, San Sebastian, and Venice.

The festival will continue its focus on women in film by highlighting Greta Gerwig’s latest film Little Women with a special opening night screening and gala.

Gerwig’s adaptation of the Louis May Alcott 1868 novel stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep. It is produced by Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord.

Capri, Hollywood will also have a special forum during the festival to discuss current issues women face in the film industry.

The annual festival off the coast of Naples has proved to be a key stopping point on the road to Oscars, given its picturesque setting and key time frame over the New Year holiday. As previously announced, Capri, Hollywood will honor Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with best ensemble cast, Steven Zaillian for best adapted screenplay for The Irishman, Dolemite Is My Name for best comedy, and Paul Feig with the inaugural King of Comedy award.

Capri, Hollywood takes place Dec. 27-Jan. 2.