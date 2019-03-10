China Box Office: 'Captain Marvel' Takes Flight With $89.3 Million

Marvel's first female-fronted superhero movie more than doubled the opening weekend of 'Wonder Woman' in China.

Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, made a heroic start at the massive Chinese box office over the weekend, earning $89.3 million according to studio estimates.

The tentpole's powerful launch represents Marvel's third biggest opening weekend ever in China, behind only Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War. It was also China's biggest box-office weekend ever in March, and Marvel's best standalone introduction of a new character, soaring past Black Panther's $66.5 million opening from March last year (Sony's Venom and Warner Bros Aquaman debuted new characters to slightly though — $111 million and $93.6 million, respectively).

As a milestone of representation, Captain Marvel more than doubled the China debut of Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman ($38 million), becoming the market's biggest comic book adaptation featuring a woman in the lead role. It didn't quite managed the biggest bow for a female-fronted film overall, however. That crown still belongs to Sony's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which slayed an astonishing $94.3 million opening in 2016.

Captain Marvel was predictably strong across Imax's China network, earning $10.4 million from 603 of the exhibitor's giant screens in the country. It was Imax's second-highest superhero opening in China and best-ever showing in March.

Captain Marvel was especially strong in the Middle Kingdom on Friday, earning $34.3 million (counting $2.46 million in Thursday midnight previews). Somewhat puzzlingly, though, it didn't build as much as expected on Saturday, growing by about 5 percent to $33.5 million. Sunday's earnings also dipped further than the Marvel norm. Word of mouth for the film is still solid — 8.8/10 on ticketing service Maoyan; 7/10 on reviews aggregator Douban — if not gushing (market favorites like Avengers: Infinity War, Venom and Aquaman have scored slightly higher on both reviews platforms).