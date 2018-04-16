Cara Delevingne Calls Out Coachella's Owner For Being "Anti-LGBT"

“I still refuse to go to a festival that is owned by someone who is anti LGBT and pro gun.”

Just like the rest of us, Cara Delevingne was absolutely stunned by Beyoncé’s Saturday night headlining performance at Coachella. The star took to her Instagram and praised the 36-year-old icon for slaying the stage.

“I am speechless,” Delevingne wrote. “That performance made me burst into tears and sent shivers down my spine. Especially the Destiny’s child reunion. ICONIC is an understatement. Thank you for inspiring so many and for lifting each other up.”

But Delevingne’s fans were quick to point out what they viewed as hypocrisy. The 25-year-old actress had spoken out previously about Coachella’s owner, Philip Anschutz, and his support of anti-LGBTQ organizations. The star’s fans asked her why she was supporting a performance at the festival if she felt so strongly that Coachella’s owner was homophobic.

The actress and model took to her Instagram story on Sunday to clear the air, saying that her love for Beyoncé did not negate her disdain towards Coachella. “Some people are commenting on the fact that I posted about my anger towards the owner of Coachella and then about Beyoncé,” Delevingne wrote. “I still refuse to go to a festival that is owned by someone who is anti LGBT and pro gun.”

She continued, “I am allowed to shame that man and the festival and still show my appreciation of an artist at the same time. Just because I love Beyoncé doesn’t mean I now love Coachella. I still wouldn’t go.”

Read Delevingne’s full post below:

Here why #CaraDelevingne will no longer attends Coachella Festival. pic.twitter.com/wyWVVjWJgI — CARAUPDATE (@US_CARA) April 15, 2018

This article first appeared on Billboard.com.