Cardi B Cancels Summer Tour Dates Due to Pregnancy

This weekend's Broccoli City Festival will be the rapper's last performance until September.

Attendees of this weekend's Broccoli City Festival will be the last to see a Cardi B performance for a while. The rapper, who surprise-revealed her baby bump during her set on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, posted a video on her Instagram Wednesday night (Apr. 25) announcing the cancellation of some upcoming tour dates due to her pregnancy.

"Shawty keep growin'," the mom-to-be said in the video. "I be looking like I be moving and everything but in reality, a bitch barely can breathe!"

Among the canceled tour dates are shows in Texas, Florida, Norway, Ireland and New York City's Panorama Festival. But the absence won't last too long; Cardi said she's still on to support Bruno Mars for his upcoming 24K Magic Tour, which commences this September.

Considering Cardi and fiancé Offset are reportedly welcoming their first child this July, some maternity leave is probably smart for the "Be Careful" rapper, although she definitely didn't let her bump obstruct her dance moves at her Coachella performances. She'll likely deliver an equally exciting Broccoli Fest set.

As fans wait for Cardi to get back on the road again with Mars, she'll still be riding the high of her wildly successful debut album Invasion of Privacy, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after dropping on Apr. 6.

Watch Cardi's Instagram announcement below.

