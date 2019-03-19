Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles Join Strippers Pic 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu are already on board.

Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles have joined the stripper story Hustlers for STX Entertainment.

They board the adaptation of the New York magazine article "Hustlers at Scores," about former strip club employees who devised a scheme to steal tens of thousands of dollars from their wealthy Wall Street clients, that already has Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez in the lineup.

Lorene Scafaria is directing the film and also wrote the script based on the 2015 piece by Jessica Pressler. The cameras will start rolling on Hustlers on Friday in New York City.

Scafaria’s script takes place in the late 2000s in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis and explores the toll it took on the livelihood of the dancers who relied on Wall Street clientele. “We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast,” Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms said in a statement.

STXfilms is producing Hustlers alongside Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn are overseeing the film’s production for the studio. STXinternational is handling international distribution and distributing directly in the U.K. and Ireland.

