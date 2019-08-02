Partners in Design: New 'Star Wars' and 'Marvel' Apparel, Cardi B and Offset to Debut Headphones

Moschino celebrates the Trolls' 60th anniversary, Puma celebrates 'Sesame Street's' 50th and Levi's gets excited about Hello Kitty.

Partners in Design highlights the latest design collaborations with a Hollywood bent, from brands teaming up with stars to new pairings between industry-loved brands and film- or TV-focused product lines.

Puma

Puma took a trip down to Sesame Street earlier this year, and now the brand has returned to help celebrate the adored TV show’s 50th anniversary. It released Thursday a special kids-only collection, featuring two of the show’s most-loved characters, Elmo and Cookie Monster. The new Puma x Sesame Street collection carries the joyful message to “dream big,” with a kid’s spin on the classic RS9.8 sneaker, as well as accessories and apparel for girls and boys, as infants, ranging from $55-$75.

Etro

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December, the Italian fashion house unveiled an exclusive collaboration with Walt Disney Pictures’ Lucasfilm during its Spring 2020 menswear show in June. The unisex 10-piece capsule is available with hoodies, crewnecks and T-shirts, splashed with digital prints taken from frames of '70s and '80s Star Wars episodes, dedicated to Han Solo, Princess Leia and other favorites from the original trilogy. Available on etro.com.

MuzikConnect

Fresh off of her Reebok commercial, Cardi B announced she and husband Offset will be releasing headphones in collaboration with Muzik. "Me and Offset are coming out with our own headphones with our partners @MUZIKconnect," Cardi tweeted on July 24. "what style would you guys like ?” Details are yet to come, but the hip hop couple represented the brand at a recent music conference in Stockholm as ambassadors of the wearable-technology maker.

Me and Offset are coming out with our own headphones with our partners @MUZIKconnect ...what style would you guys like ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 24, 2019

Minso

After launching their Marvel line in China, Singapore and Australia, Chinese-Japanese retailer Miniso is bringing a range of exclusive Marvel products to the U.S. To celebrate the launch, Miniso's Hollywood location will be hosting an event on Aug. 10, offering photo ops, gift bags, exclusive discounts and guest appearances. The range will offer household items and digital products, mostly under $10.

Levi's

A favorite among the likes of Rihanna, Katy Perry and Mariah Carey, Hello Kitty gets the Levi’s treatment in celebration of the character’s 45th anniversary. The range features tees, tops, hoodies and denim for women and girls, such as the Levi’s Baggy Overalls with an all-over Hello Kitty print and an oversized Dad Trucker with Hello Kitty patches. Engraved rivets and Levi’s back patches in Hello Kitty red are unique to the collection. The Levi’s x Hello Kitty collection launched Thursday and will be available on Levi.com, select Levi’s stores and Sanrio.com.

Onitsuka Tiger

Only 5,000 pairs of the made-in-Japan fashion brand’s Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Mexico 66 SD sneakers have been made available, since July 27, when Onitsuka Tiger came out with its collab, based on the fighting game’s heroine Chun-Li (who Nicki Minaj also paid tribute to in a song last year). The shoes come with a product code card that allows users to change Chun-Li’s costume in the actual game to Onitsuka Tiger apparel. The new model is available at nearly all Onitsuka Tiger directly-run retail outlets.

Moschino

Cardi B’s younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, is showing off her fortune for the Good Luck Trolls x Moschino capsule collection, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Good Luck Trolls. Available at Moschino stores worldwide and online at Moschino.com, the collection showcases the playfully nostalgic style of the signature pieces that originally debuted alongside the Moschino fall-winter 2019 collection. The limited-edition sweatshirts, t-shirts, sweaters, dresses, coats, bags and accessories were created by Perry's favorite designer Jeremy Scott.