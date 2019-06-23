BET Awards: Cardi B Delivers Dance-Heavy Performance of "Press" and "Clout"

The rapper opened the show alongside beau Offset.

For the 2019 BET Awards, Cardi B opened up the show with a rousing performance of "Press" and "Clout" alongside her beau Offset.

To kick-start the show, an army of dancers donning du-rags flexed their moves alongside the Migos star for his Father of 4 standout "Clout." With Offset showcasing his footwork and rhyming abilities simultaneously, his electric rendition helped Cardi build momentum for her fun-filled verse. Before Cardi dished out her rap, she climbed on top of her husband and gave him a seductive lap dance.

Clad in a green outfit, Cardi then segued mid-verse into her latest single "Press." The Bronx bombshell had over 40 dancers, including women in cornrows and pink gloves to anchor her dynamic performance. Later in the night, Cardi nabbed album of the year for her 2018 effort Invasion of Privacy.

Watch Cardi's performance below.

